Clams in
Reno
/
Reno
/
Clams
Reno restaurants that serve clams
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
Available Friday Only
More about Deli Towne USA
Codfather Burgers & Sandwiches
13201 South Virginia Street, Reno
No reviews yet
Breaded Clam Strips 1/4LB
$9.25
Choose 1/2 pound or 1/4lb of breaded clam strips deep fried. Pick your side and your favorite dipping sauce.
More about Codfather Burgers & Sandwiches
