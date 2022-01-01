Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$9.99
Turkey breast, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and bacon on a bed of lettuce. Includes balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Deli Towne USA
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$18.50
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing
*Gluten Free
More about Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chopped Cobb Salad$8.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Ricks deliCafe
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens- SOUTH

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$18.50
Organic Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Choice of Dressing
*Gluten Free
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
Item pic

 

The Kitchen by GFG

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cobb Salad$18.00
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing
More about The Kitchen by GFG
Old Southwest Cobb Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Old Southwest Cobb Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Beans, Corn and Chipotle Ranch Dressing!
More about The Urban Deli
Item pic

 

Perenn Bakery

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$17.00
Daily Greens, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Soft Boiled Egg, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Chive, Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette
More about Perenn Bakery

