Cobb salad in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve cobb salad
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Turkey Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Turkey breast, crumbled blue cheese, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, and bacon on a bed of lettuce. Includes balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Cobb Salad
|$18.50
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing
*Gluten Free
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Half Chopped Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Cobb Salad
|$18.50
Organic Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Choice of Dressing
*Gluten Free
The Kitchen by GFG
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
|Old Southwest Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Beans, Corn and Chipotle Ranch Dressing!