Croissants in Reno

Reno restaurants that serve croissants

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Croissant$3.99
Fresh baked croissant served plain or with your choice of extra toppings.
More about Deli Towne USA
Perenn Bakery

20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Size Croissant Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Fun Size Croissant Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Almond Croissant$9.00
More about Perenn Bakery
SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Swiss on a Warm Buttered Croissant
More about Ricks deliCafe
Perenn Bakery

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruleed Croissant French Toast$16.00
Vanilla Bean Crème Anglaise, Maple Syrup
Croissant Cinnamon Toast$7.50
Croissant Loaf Toast, Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, Salt
More about Perenn Bakery

