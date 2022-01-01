Croissants in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve croissants
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Plain Croissant
|$3.99
Fresh baked croissant served plain or with your choice of extra toppings.
Perenn Bakery
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno
|Full Size Croissant Cinnamon Roll
|$7.00
|Fun Size Croissant Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
|Almond Croissant
|$9.00
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.95
2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, Swiss on a Warm Buttered Croissant