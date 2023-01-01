Reno restaurants you'll love
Must-try Reno restaurants
Skipolini's Reno -
13971 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
|Chicken Wings
|$14.25
Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
|Kid's Pizza
|$10.93
Personal Kid-sized cheese or pepperoni pizza.
GRILL
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
|Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Appetizer
|$11.00
Four house made coconut prawns with a side of orange chili dipping sauce
|Baja Taco
|$6.00
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw
|Salsa 2 ounces
|$0.35
Choose from Pico de Gallo, Chip Dipping (mild); Salsa Verde (medium); Roasted Salsa (medium-hot), Habanero or Chipotle (hot)
Freshies
50 S Virginia St, Reno
|Fresh Lemonade
|$2.75
Fresh squeezed lemonade made in-house with real lemons and organic Demarara sugar. (16oz)
|Chickadee Ridge
|$15.00
Roasted Sliced Chicken, Black Olives, Tomato, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Zesty Dill Tzatziki. (Served warm)
|Red Dog
|$10.00
Acai Sorbet, Strawberries, Basil macerated Pineapple, Apples, Blueberries, Sweet Granola, Coconut Cream
Haru -
5210 Longley Ln Suite 500, Reno
|Tonkotsu Shoyu
|$17.00
Tonkotsu stock, shoyu tare, straight noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.
|Tori Paitan
|$15.00
Thick chicken stock, shio tare, straight noodles. Toppings: chicken breast, soft-boiled egg, spinach, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.
|Katsudon
|$16.00
Breaded pork cutlet and eggs simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|California Burrito
|$9.75
Tortilla stuffed with Fries, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and choice of meat.
|Carne Asada (Sirloin Tip) Burrito
|$9.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.25.
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Small Build Your Own
|$10.99
5 inch sizing - Rolls, croissants, sliced rye/wheat, and lettuce wraps.
|Medium Build Your Own
|$14.59
8 inch sizing - Your choice of 10 fresh baked bread rolls.
|Cuban (Tampa Style)
|$0.00
Turkey breast, lean ham, Italian dry salami, pulled pork carnitas, swiss cheese, mayo/mustard, and pickles heated and grilled on a white roll.
Perenn Bakery
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
|Avocado Toast
|$13.75
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
|Vanilla Crème Brûlée Kouign Amann
|$6.75
The Kitchen Table - 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A
530 West Plumb Lane, Reno
|Broccolini
|$8.00
parmesan cheese
|Raviolo Uovo
|$12.00
soft egg yolk, ricotta, spinach, truffle oil, brown butter, parmesan
|Sausage Pizza
|$18.00
shishito peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Antojitos El Mundo Latino - 1401 S. Wells Ave
1401 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Chica Fresa
|$8.75
|Elote
|$3.75
|Takislocos
|$8.75
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Wasabi Bowl
|$13.75
Sauteed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
|BLTA
|$15.00
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.50
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole beans.
|#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada
|$13.99
1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|John Gotti
|$12.50
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
|Chopped Cobb
|$12.95
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Wall Street
|$12.50
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
6015 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$0.00
Ahi tuna seared either with Cajun or naked with tomato, egg, green onion, avocado, and wasabi cucumber dressing. With garlic bread.
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.99
Kids cheese grilled on white bread and fries.
|Dinner Salad
|$6.99
Greens, tomato, cheese, croutons, egg, your dressing of choice.
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Capello
248 west first street #202, Reno
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Eggs, potatoes, mushrooms, onion, ham, bacon, cheese, and avocado. Topped with a chipotle sauce.
|Vegan brekky burrito
|$12.50
Potato, mushroom, onion, tofu scramble, and avocado
|Granola & Greek Yogurt
|$7.50
Granola, honey greek yogurt. Can be topped with fruit.
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.50
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side
|Turkey Pesto
|$15.00
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side
|BLTA
|$15.00
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With your Choice of Side
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|SMALL HOUSE SALAD
|$6.95
baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette
|TURKEY
|$10.95
with your choice bread, cheese and toppings
|TRIO
|$14.95
Petite grilled cheese on chef choice bread served with a cup of soup and a petite salad of tender baby greens with fresh and dried fruit, toasted almonds, red onion
Nik n Willies
1485 Geiger Grade Road, Reno
|The Tahoe Small 10"
|$15.00
Our famous white sauce, topped with chicken, smoked bacon, freshly chopped basil & garlic.
|The Carnivore Small 10"
|$15.00
Italian Sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and Smoked bacon
|The Carnivore X-Large 16"
|$31.95
Italian Sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and Smoked bacon
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|3 Tacos Combo
|$0.00
Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa
|Turkey Pesto
|$13.50
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
|Great Full Burrito
|$11.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
CodFather
13201 South Virginia Street, Reno
|1/2 Sail Sourdough sandwich
|$9.75
Sourdough bread buttered & grilled, Swiss and American cheese, one grilled hamburger patty, Bacon slices, tomato then dressed lightly with our chipotle drizzle. Pick your side
Try our half size sandwich
|Fish & Chips
|$0.00
Pub style deep fried Cod. be sure to order your extra dipping sauce.
Size varies between 2 to 3 ounce portions
We cook in peanut oil, best battle fighting 🥊 oil ( the flavor of other products don't rub off on others ) 100% trans fat free and pressed Allergen free.
|Half Cod Meal
|$9.55
One piece of cod battered and deep fried and choose your side.
"NO REWARDS "
Claio
3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$16.00
Housemade Pita, Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Dill, Mint, Tomato, Green Tzatziki
|Loukamades
|$11.00
Honey, Walnut, Cinnamon
|Cucumber + Tomato Salad
|$15.00
Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta, Oregano, Olive Oil
SouthCreek Pizza
45 Foothill Rd, Reno
|LG Daggi Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens. grape tomatoes. red onion. bacon. smoked bleu cheese. bleu cheese dressing.
|Nomad
|$22.00
evoo. paremsan. garlic. mushrooms. smoked mozzarella. mozzarella. egg.
Finished with truffle gouda and truffle oil.
|Truffle Shuffle
|$20.00
tomato sauce. garlic. bacon. truffle ricotta. mozzarella.
finished with truffle oil.
Fire Wings - Reno
13963 South Virginia St, Reno
|NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO
|$12.09
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink.
Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
Longboards beach fired pizza™
440 East Golden Valley Road, Reno
|Beach Fired Wings Surfer's Fav
|$14.00
Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings over grilled onions. Served with our "Surfer Sauce" and Fresh limes. A must have!
|Woody Pizza 11 Inch Surfer's Fav
|$13.50
Creamy Ranch (Base) / Mozzarella / Grilled Chicken / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Artichoke Hearts / Applewood Bacon / Red Onion
|Ranch Sauce
|$1.25
Creamy Ranch sauce for wings, salads or pizza. (Gluten Free)
Hinoki Poke
7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno
|Just Poke
|$17.00
Our back to basics take on the "traditional Poke. Just Ahi with Green Onions and Red Onions dressed in our in-house Sesame Shoyu. Added some Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab mix and Avocado on top.
|Karaage
|$7.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
|Gyoza
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
|The Rio Wrangler
|$15.95
A Classic French Dip...half a pound of thinly sliced London Broil Roast Beef and garlic mayonnaise on a French Roll, served with Au Jus and Deli Mustard
|The Kietzke
|$11.50
London Broil Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Cream Sauce on Dutch Crunch!
|The Lakeside
|$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|Nacho Fries
|$14.95
|Chicken Fajitas
|$0.00
|GUACAMOLE (Side)
|$3.95
Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah
7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno
|BLT
|$18.50
Lightly Grilled Country Loaf, Citrus Garlic Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce
|Crispy Brunch Potatoes
|$20.75
CRISPY SMASHED POTATOES, BACON JAM, TRUFFLE SALT, SUNNY-SIDE UP EGG, PECORINO, CREME FRAICHE, CHIVES
|Avocado Toast
|$13.75
Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots
Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno
550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno
|Tropical Vibes Mule
|$12.00
Vodka, Strawberry, Pineapple, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer
|Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout
|$0.00
The name says it all. Big Black Voodoo Daddy is our big bad seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12% ABV.
|Caesar Wrap
|$13.95
House made caesar dressing tossed with romaine and parmesan cheese - all in a sun dried tomato wrap & served with fresh cut fries.
Abby's Hwy 40 / Dumpling Queen
424 East 4th Street, Reno
|5 Count Dumplings
|$7.00
Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings served with choice of 1 sauce.
|Spicy Peanuts
|$3.00
Spicy, salty, crunchy, in house roasted peanuts tossed in Chinese spices.
|10 Count Dumplings
|$13.00
Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings
Bab Café - 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130
303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130, Reno
|Korean Style Wings 3pcs
|$4.99
3 pc Korean Style Wings
|Mandoo
|$3.99
Pork and Vegetable Potstickers
|Classic Style
|$0.00
UPDATED: Cooked and chilled bean sprouts, cucumber, carrot, zucchini, spinach, and radish over a bed of rice. Add a protein of your choice!