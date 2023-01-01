Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reno restaurants you'll love

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Reno

Must-try Reno restaurants

Main pic

 

Skipolini's Reno -

13971 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Chicken Wings$14.25
Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Kid's Pizza$10.93
Personal Kid-sized cheese or pepperoni pizza.
Buenos Grill image

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Appetizer$11.00
Four house made coconut prawns with a side of orange chili dipping sauce
Baja Taco$6.00
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw
Salsa 2 ounces$0.35
Choose from Pico de Gallo, Chip Dipping (mild); Salsa Verde (medium); Roasted Salsa (medium-hot), Habanero or Chipotle (hot)
Consumer pic

 

Freshies

50 S Virginia St, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Lemonade$2.75
Fresh squeezed lemonade made in-house with real lemons and organic Demarara sugar. (16oz)
Chickadee Ridge$15.00
Roasted Sliced Chicken, Black Olives, Tomato, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Zesty Dill Tzatziki. (Served warm)
Red Dog$10.00
Acai Sorbet, Strawberries, Basil macerated Pineapple, Apples, Blueberries, Sweet Granola, Coconut Cream
Consumer pic

 

Haru -

5210 Longley Ln Suite 500, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu Shoyu$17.00
Tonkotsu stock, shoyu tare, straight noodles. Toppings: pork belly, soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.
Tori Paitan$15.00
Thick chicken stock, shio tare, straight noodles. Toppings: chicken breast, soft-boiled egg, spinach, woodear mushroom, fishcake, green onions, and seaweed.
Katsudon$16.00
Breaded pork cutlet and eggs simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice
Speedy Burritos image

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Burrito$9.75
Tortilla stuffed with Fries, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and choice of meat.
Carne Asada (Sirloin Tip) Burrito$9.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.25.
Chicken Burrito$8.25
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
Deli Towne USA image

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Build Your Own$10.99
5 inch sizing - Rolls, croissants, sliced rye/wheat, and lettuce wraps.
Medium Build Your Own$14.59
8 inch sizing - Your choice of 10 fresh baked bread rolls.
Cuban (Tampa Style)$0.00
Turkey breast, lean ham, Italian dry salami, pulled pork carnitas, swiss cheese, mayo/mustard, and pickles heated and grilled on a white roll.
Perenn Bakery image

 

Perenn Bakery

20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
Avocado Toast$13.75
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
Vanilla Crème Brûlée Kouign Amann$6.75
The Kitchen Table - Reno #1 image

 

The Kitchen Table - 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A

530 West Plumb Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Broccolini$8.00
parmesan cheese
Raviolo Uovo$12.00
soft egg yolk, ricotta, spinach, truffle oil, brown butter, parmesan
Sausage Pizza$18.00
shishito peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Consumer pic

 

Antojitos El Mundo Latino - 1401 S. Wells Ave

1401 S. Wells Ave, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chica Fresa$8.75
Elote$3.75
Takislocos$8.75
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wasabi Bowl$13.75
Sauteed Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Organic Brown Rice, Fresh Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, House Made Sweet Wasabi Dressing
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
BLTA$15.00
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese$12.50
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
Los Compadres Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole beans.
#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada$13.99
1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Mexican Street Tacos$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
John Gotti$12.50
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
Chopped Cobb$12.95
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Wall Street$12.50
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits image

 

Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street

6015 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ahi Tuna Salad$0.00
Ahi tuna seared either with Cajun or naked with tomato, egg, green onion, avocado, and wasabi cucumber dressing. With garlic bread.
Grilled Cheese$6.99
Kids cheese grilled on white bread and fries.
Dinner Salad$6.99
Greens, tomato, cheese, croutons, egg, your dressing of choice.
Cafe Capello image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Capello

248 west first street #202, Reno

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Eggs, potatoes, mushrooms, onion, ham, bacon, cheese, and avocado. Topped with a chipotle sauce.
Vegan brekky burrito$12.50
Potato, mushroom, onion, tofu scramble, and avocado
Granola & Greek Yogurt$7.50
Granola, honey greek yogurt. Can be topped with fruit.
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$12.50
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough, With your Choice of Side
Turkey Pesto$15.00
All Natural Turkey Breast, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bread, With your Choice of Side
BLTA$15.00
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With your Choice of Side
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$6.95
baby greens, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons with honey-lemon or balsamic vinaigrette
TURKEY$10.95
with your choice bread, cheese and toppings
TRIO$14.95
Petite grilled cheese on chef choice bread served with a cup of soup and a petite salad of tender baby greens with fresh and dried fruit, toasted almonds, red onion
Main pic

 

Nik n Willies

1485 Geiger Grade Road, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Tahoe Small 10"$15.00
Our famous white sauce, topped with chicken, smoked bacon, freshly chopped basil & garlic.
The Carnivore Small 10"$15.00
Italian Sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and Smoked bacon
The Carnivore X-Large 16"$31.95
Italian Sausage, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and Smoked bacon
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3 Tacos Combo$0.00
Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa
Turkey Pesto$13.50
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
Great Full Burrito$11.00
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sourcream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies
Consumer pic

 

CodFather

13201 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Sail Sourdough sandwich$9.75
Sourdough bread buttered & grilled, Swiss and American cheese, one grilled hamburger patty, Bacon slices, tomato then dressed lightly with our chipotle drizzle. Pick your side
Try our half size sandwich
Fish & Chips$0.00
Pub style deep fried Cod. be sure to order your extra dipping sauce.
Size varies between 2 to 3 ounce portions
We cook in peanut oil, best battle fighting 🥊 oil ( the flavor of other products don't rub off on others ) 100% trans fat free and pressed Allergen free.
Half Cod Meal$9.55
One piece of cod battered and deep fried and choose your side.
"NO REWARDS "
Banner pic

 

Claio

3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki$16.00
Housemade Pita, Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Pickled Red Onion, Dill, Mint, Tomato, Green Tzatziki
Loukamades$11.00
Honey, Walnut, Cinnamon
Cucumber + Tomato Salad$15.00
Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta, Oregano, Olive Oil
Consumer pic

 

SouthCreek Pizza

45 Foothill Rd, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LG Daggi Salad$15.00
mixed greens. grape tomatoes. red onion. bacon. smoked bleu cheese. bleu cheese dressing.
Nomad$22.00
evoo. paremsan. garlic. mushrooms. smoked mozzarella. mozzarella. egg.
Finished with truffle gouda and truffle oil.
Truffle Shuffle$20.00
tomato sauce. garlic. bacon. truffle ricotta. mozzarella.
finished with truffle oil.
BG pic

 

Fire Wings - Reno

13963 South Virginia St, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE SANDWICH COMBO$12.09
Comes with 1 side, 1 dip, and a drink.
Breaded chicken thigh with spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with nashville sauce.
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
Longboards beach fired pizza™ image

 

Longboards beach fired pizza™

440 East Golden Valley Road, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beach Fired Wings Surfer's Fav$14.00
Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings over grilled onions. Served with our "Surfer Sauce" and Fresh limes. A must have!
Woody Pizza 11 Inch Surfer's Fav$13.50
Creamy Ranch (Base) / Mozzarella / Grilled Chicken / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Artichoke Hearts / Applewood Bacon / Red Onion
Ranch Sauce$1.25
Creamy Ranch sauce for wings, salads or pizza. (Gluten Free)
Hinoki image

 

Hinoki Poke

7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Just Poke$17.00
Our back to basics take on the "traditional Poke. Just Ahi with Green Onions and Red Onions dressed in our in-house Sesame Shoyu. Added some Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab mix and Avocado on top.
Karaage$7.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Gyoza$7.00
The Urban Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Rio Wrangler$15.95
A Classic French Dip...half a pound of thinly sliced London Broil Roast Beef and garlic mayonnaise on a French Roll, served with Au Jus and Deli Mustard
The Kietzke$11.50
London Broil Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Cream Sauce on Dutch Crunch!
The Lakeside$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nacho Fries$14.95
Chicken Fajitas$0.00
GUACAMOLE (Side)$3.95
Consumer pic

 

Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BLT$18.50
Lightly Grilled Country Loaf, Citrus Garlic Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce
Crispy Brunch Potatoes$20.75
CRISPY SMASHED POTATOES, BACON JAM, TRUFFLE SALT, SUNNY-SIDE UP EGG, PECORINO, CREME FRAICHE, CHIVES
Avocado Toast$13.75
Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots
Consumer pic

 

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno

550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tropical Vibes Mule$12.00
Vodka, Strawberry, Pineapple, Vitamin Rich Dragonfruit Powder, Lime, Ginger Beer
Big Black Voodoo Daddy - Imperial Russian Stout$0.00
The name says it all. Big Black Voodoo Daddy is our big bad seasonal stout made with copious amounts of chocolate and roasted malts and topped off with the right amount of hops to make it taste like a chocolate bar au natural. 12% ABV.
Caesar Wrap$13.95
House made caesar dressing tossed with romaine and parmesan cheese - all in a sun dried tomato wrap & served with fresh cut fries.
Consumer pic

 

Abby's Hwy 40 / Dumpling Queen

424 East 4th Street, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Count Dumplings$7.00
Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings served with choice of 1 sauce.
Spicy Peanuts$3.00
Spicy, salty, crunchy, in house roasted peanuts tossed in Chinese spices.
10 Count Dumplings$13.00
Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings
Banner pic

 

Bab Café - 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130

303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Style Wings 3pcs$4.99
3 pc Korean Style Wings
Mandoo$3.99
Pork and Vegetable Potstickers
Classic Style$0.00
UPDATED: Cooked and chilled bean sprouts, cucumber, carrot, zucchini, spinach, and radish over a bed of rice. Add a protein of your choice!
