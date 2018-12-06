Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reno restaurants you'll love

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Reno

Must-try Reno restaurants

Main pic

 

Skipolini's Reno -

13971 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Skip's Dip$9.50
Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!
Chicken Wings$14.25
Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
More about Skipolini's Reno -
Consumer pic

 

Haru -

5210 Longley Ln Suite 500, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Katsudon$16.00
Breaded pork cutlet and eggs simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice
Vegan Miso Ramen$15.00
Mushroom Dashi, soy milk, miso tare, straight noodles. Toppings: tofu, spinach, beansprouts, enoki mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, and corn.
Negima (chicken thighs)$7.00
2 skewers of chicken thigh and green onions covered with unagi sauce.
More about Haru -
Consumer pic

 

Hinoki Sushi - 5270 Longley Lane

5270 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dragon$8.99
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Mix, Avocado, Unagi, Spicy Mayo,
Teriyaki Sauce
Build your Poke Bowl$14.99
Comes with sushi rice, spring mix, avocado, seaweed salad, yamagobo, edamame, lemon, and your choice of protein.
Hamachi – Yellowtail$3.99
More about Hinoki Sushi - 5270 Longley Lane
Speedy Burritos image

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Jalapeño$0.25
Deep fried fresh jalapeno.
Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.50
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
California Burrito$10.99
Tortilla stuffed with Seasoned Fries, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Homemade Guacamole, Sour Cream, and choice of meat.
More about Speedy Burritos
Deli Towne USA image

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cuban (Tampa Style)$0.00
Turkey breast, lean ham, Italian dry salami, pulled pork carnitas, swiss cheese, mayo/mustard, and pickles heated and grilled on a white roll.
Small Build Your Own$10.99
5 inch sizing - Rolls, croissants, sliced rye/wheat, and lettuce wraps.
Turkey Pesto$0.00
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo mix, and sprouts served on our famous dutch crust roll.
More about Deli Towne USA
Perenn Bakery image

 

Perenn Bakery

20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Toast$13.75
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
*Special* - Salted Hazelnut Latte$6.75
Espresso, Steamed Milk, House Made Hazelnut Syrup + Maldon Salt
More about Perenn Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Squeeze In - South Reno

25 Foothill Road Suite 3, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Benny$17.49
Hottest benny on the block! English muffin topped with chorizo, 3 poached
eggs and chipotle hollandaise. Served with a side of spuds
The Popeye$16.99
Strong to the finish ‘cuz I eats me spinach!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms and Jack
cheese. Served with mushroom sauce, a
side of spuds and sourdough toast
Spanish Flay$17.99
Our tribute to Bobby Flay!... Diced red bell peppers, potatoes, chorizo,
smoked paprika, butter, Jack cheese and parsley-sprinkled eggs. Served
with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
More about Squeeze In - South Reno
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

 

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$13.00
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
Macro Bowl$14.50
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
BLTA$15.75
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
Los Compadres Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada$13.99
1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
More about Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
John Gotti$12.50
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
Wall Street$12.50
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
Chopped Cobb$12.95
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Ricks deliCafe
Cafe Capello image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Capello

248 west first street #202, Reno

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, mushrooms, onion, ham, bacon, cheese, and avocado. Topped with a chipotle sauce.
Vegan brekky burrito$12.50
Potato, mushroom, onion, tofu scramble, and avocado
Granola & Greek Yogurt$7.50
Granola, honey greek yogurt. Can be topped with fruit.
More about Cafe Capello
The Cheese Board image

 

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl of Soup$6.95
your choice of the soup of the day
Ham & Lingonberry Melt$15.95
thinly sliced ham with melted swiss cheese, grilled red onions, fresh spinach, and lingonberry aioli served on a toasted french roll
Ham & Rye Melt$15.95
thinly sliced deli ham topped with ooey-gooey swiss cheese, a sweet and spicy ancho chili aioli, and sliced tomatoes served on toasted rye bread
More about The Cheese Board
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Pesto$14.25
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
Classic Cobb Salad$19.00
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing
3 Tacos Combo$14.25
Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Banner pic

 

Claio

3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Winter Citrus + Fennel$12.00
Shaved Fennel, Castelvetrano Olives, Pine Nut, Jalapeno, Shallot, Mint
SPECIAL - Turkish Carrots$16.00
Prema Farm Carrots, Labneh, Aleppo Butter + Picked Herbs
Avgolemono Soup (Greek Lemon Chicken Soup) - QUART$24.50
Organic Rotisserie Chicken, Rice, Lemon, Egg (GF)
Served with Griddled Pita or Pita Chips
More about Claio
Consumer pic

 

SouthCreek Pizza

45 Foothill Rd, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LG Daggi Salad$15.00
mixed greens. grape tomatoes. red onion. bacon. smoked bleu cheese. bleu cheese dressing.
Truffle Shuffle$21.00
tomato sauce. garlic. bacon. truffle ricotta. mozzarella.
finished with truffle oil.
Nomad$23.00
evoo. paremsan. garlic. mushrooms. smoked mozzarella. mozzarella. egg.
Finished with truffle gouda and truffle oil.
More about SouthCreek Pizza
Longboards beach fired pizza™ image

 

Longboards beach fired pizza™

440 East Golden Valley Road, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch Sauce$1.25
Creamy Ranch sauce for wings, salads or pizza. (Gluten Free)
Beach Fired™ Wings (Surfer's Fav)$15.00
Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings over grilled onions. Served with our "Surfer Sauce" (Roasted Serrano Chile Sauce) and Fresh Limes. A must have!
Shark Attack Pizza 12 Inch (Surfer's Fav)$14.50
Sweet Baby's BBQ Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Hand Pulled Italian Sausage / Genoa Salami / Fresh Jalapeños
More about Longboards beach fired pizza™
Hinoki image

 

Hinoki Poke

7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Karaage$7.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Just Poke$17.00
Our back to basics take on the "traditional Poke. Just Ahi with Green Onions and Red Onions dressed in our in-house Sesame Shoyu. Added some Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab mix and Avocado on top.
Ceviche$17.00
Our play on Ceviche. Leche de Tigre translates to Tiger's milk and is a citrus based Sauce/Marinade that gets its fierceness from Peruvian Yellow Peppers called Aji Amarillo.
More about Hinoki Poke
The Urban Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Kietzke$11.50
London Broil Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Cream Sauce on Dutch Crunch!
The Lakeside$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
The Idlewild$10.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Srirancha on a Soft Roll!
More about The Urban Deli
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guac Small$5.95
Freshly Made!
Bandera Dip$10.95
refried beans topped with homemade salsa verde, salsa roja and queso dip
Tres Leches Cake$7.95
Spongey cake, 3 milks and strawberry
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
Main pic

 

Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501

180 East 1st Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheesy$9.99
BBQ pulled pork in a cheddar cheese Grilled Cheesy
Old School$10.00
2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff .
Big Momma's Grilled Cheesy$9.99
Big Momma is in the house!!! A cheesy combination of American, Cheddar, Provolone, & Pepper Jack cheese sandwiched between 3 perfectly toasted pieces of sourdough bread.
More about Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
Consumer pic

 

Longboards beach fired pizza™

15435 Wedge Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Woody (Surfer's Fav)$26.00
Creamy Ranch Sauce (Base) / Shredded Mozzarella / Grilled Chicken / Applewood Bacon / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Artichoke Hearts / Red Onion
Beach Fired™ Wings (Surfer's Fav)$15.00
Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings over grilled onions. Served with our "Surfer Sauce" ( Roasted Serrano Chile Sauce) and Fresh Limes. A must have!
Mack Daddy Pepperoni (Surfer's Fav)$26.00
Old School Red Sauce (Base) / Shredded Mozzarella / 2 x's - Classic Pepperoni / 2 x's - Spicy Natural Pepperoni / Shaved Parmesan / Sicilian Oregano
More about Longboards beach fired pizza™
Consumer pic

 

The Fox Brewery & Pub

124 Wonder Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.95
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni sprinkled with parmesan and fresh parsley.
The Foxxy Foxxy Burger$19.95
Cheddar cheese, honey-smoked bacon, mayo, drenched in BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion strings.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$18.95
Penne Pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with garlic bread. Ask about our gluten-free options
More about The Fox Brewery & Pub
Consumer pic

 

Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMELIZED ONIONS
Granola Bowl$16.75
House-made Granola, Whole Milk Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Nut Butter
BLT$18.50
Lightly Grilled Country Loaf, Citrus Garlic Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce
More about Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah
Consumer pic

 

The Cheese Board South - 15435 Wedge Parkway, suite 100

15435 Wedge Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cup of Soup$5.25
your choice of the soup of the day
Tuna Melt$13.95
white albacore tuna salad with melted swiss cheese and sliced tomato on grilled sourdough
Chicken and Swiss$14.95
grilled chicken breast with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and mayo on toasted french roll
More about The Cheese Board South - 15435 Wedge Parkway, suite 100
Banner pic

 

Bab Café - 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130

303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Japchae$6.99
Sweet Korean-style Glass Noodles
Korean Style Wings 3pcs$4.99
3 pc Korean Style Wings
Top-Bab Style$0.00
Steamed Broccoli, cauliflower, baby carrots, and extra protein over a bed of rice . Add a protein of your choice! (No cauliflower for this moment extra Broccoli and baby carrots instead)
More about Bab Café - 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$18.00
Choose one flavor (if multiple flavors a chosen, they will be put on the side): bourbon BBQ, buffalo, Carolina reaper, redneck whiskey glaze, garlic parmesan, cajun (dry rub).
lemon pepper (dry rub).
Loaded Tater Tots$10.00
tater tots, mixed cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream
12" Pepperoni$19.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni
More about Peavine Taphouse
Consumer pic

 

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr Suite A, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$4.00
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
Mexicana Salad$8.50
Crispy fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, carrots, beets, garbanzo beans, pumpkin seeds and queso fresco. Red wine vinaigrette, (shown with optional Coconut Tofu and side of Orange Chili Sauce)
Small Mexicana salad$6.50
Smaller version of our "Mexicana" garden salad with lettuces, carrots, beets, pepitas, queso fresco, & house made red wine vinaigrette, no tortilla shell bowl
More about Buenos Grill
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits image

 

Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street

6015 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$0.00
6/12/18/24 Bone In Wings
More about Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
09 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

09 Reno - 09 Reno

5030 Las Brisas Boulevard, Reno

Avg 4.6 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Mesa$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal
More about 09 Reno - 09 Reno
Consumer pic

 

Soho Sushi Burrito Inside University of Nevada, Reno - 1664 N Virginia St.

1664 N Virginia St., Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Twin Dragon$13.15
More about Soho Sushi Burrito Inside University of Nevada, Reno - 1664 N Virginia St.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Reno

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Burritos

Pepperoni Pizza

Cookies

Chili

Curry

Chicken Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

Sparks

No reviews yet

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (915 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1038 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston