Reno restaurants you'll love
Must-try Reno restaurants
Skipolini's Reno -
13971 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Popular items
|Skip's Dip
|$9.50
Our Home made bread sliced and warmed for dipping. Skip's dip is Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Italian seasoning, fresh garlic, and fresh grated parmesan. The perfect appetizer!
|Chicken Wings
|$14.25
Prepared with our own "Buffalo Style" hot wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
|Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Haru -
5210 Longley Ln Suite 500, Reno
|Popular items
|Katsudon
|$16.00
Breaded pork cutlet and eggs simmered in dashi and soy sauce with onions and green onions. Served over rice
|Vegan Miso Ramen
|$15.00
Mushroom Dashi, soy milk, miso tare, straight noodles. Toppings: tofu, spinach, beansprouts, enoki mushrooms, green onions, seaweed, and corn.
|Negima (chicken thighs)
|$7.00
2 skewers of chicken thigh and green onions covered with unagi sauce.
Hinoki Sushi - 5270 Longley Lane
5270 Longley Lane, Reno
|Popular items
|Dragon
|$8.99
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Mix, Avocado, Unagi, Spicy Mayo,
Teriyaki Sauce
|Build your Poke Bowl
|$14.99
Comes with sushi rice, spring mix, avocado, seaweed salad, yamagobo, edamame, lemon, and your choice of protein.
|Hamachi – Yellowtail
|$3.99
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Popular items
|Fried Jalapeño
|$0.25
Deep fried fresh jalapeno.
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$8.50
Tortilla stuffed with Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Add Guacamole for $1.00.
|California Burrito
|$10.99
Tortilla stuffed with Seasoned Fries, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Homemade Guacamole, Sour Cream, and choice of meat.
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Popular items
|Cuban (Tampa Style)
|$0.00
Turkey breast, lean ham, Italian dry salami, pulled pork carnitas, swiss cheese, mayo/mustard, and pickles heated and grilled on a white roll.
|Small Build Your Own
|$10.99
5 inch sizing - Rolls, croissants, sliced rye/wheat, and lettuce wraps.
|Turkey Pesto
|$0.00
Turkey breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo mix, and sprouts served on our famous dutch crust roll.
Perenn Bakery
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$13.75
TOASTED SOURDOUGH, AVOCADO, LEMON, RED ONION, MALDON SALT, PEA SHOOTS, CHILI CRUNCH
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AND BACON JAM, SAUSAGE OR CARAMELIZED ONION
|*Special* - Salted Hazelnut Latte
|$6.75
Espresso, Steamed Milk, House Made Hazelnut Syrup + Maldon Salt
Squeeze In - South Reno
25 Foothill Road Suite 3, Reno
|Popular items
|Chipotle Benny
|$17.49
Hottest benny on the block! English muffin topped with chorizo, 3 poached
eggs and chipotle hollandaise. Served with a side of spuds
|The Popeye
|$16.99
Strong to the finish ‘cuz I eats me spinach!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms and Jack
cheese. Served with mushroom sauce, a
side of spuds and sourdough toast
|Spanish Flay
|$17.99
Our tribute to Bobby Flay!... Diced red bell peppers, potatoes, chorizo,
smoked paprika, butter, Jack cheese and parsley-sprinkled eggs. Served
with tomato pesto sauce, a side of spuds and sourdough toast
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
Cheddar, Havarti, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Tomato, Truckee Sourdough With Your Choice of Side
|Macro Bowl
|$14.50
Organic Black Beans, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Sauteed Collard Greens, Shredded Golden Beets, Organic Brown Rice, Local Microgreens, Avocado, Sautéed in Organic Coconut Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
|BLTA
|$15.75
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole beans.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
|#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada
|$13.99
1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Popular items
|John Gotti
|$12.50
Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli
|Wall Street
|$12.50
Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!
|Chopped Cobb
|$12.95
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
SMOKED SALMON
Cafe Capello
248 west first street #202, Reno
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, mushrooms, onion, ham, bacon, cheese, and avocado. Topped with a chipotle sauce.
|Vegan brekky burrito
|$12.50
Potato, mushroom, onion, tofu scramble, and avocado
|Granola & Greek Yogurt
|$7.50
Granola, honey greek yogurt. Can be topped with fruit.
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|Popular items
|Bowl of Soup
|$6.95
your choice of the soup of the day
|Ham & Lingonberry Melt
|$15.95
thinly sliced ham with melted swiss cheese, grilled red onions, fresh spinach, and lingonberry aioli served on a toasted french roll
|Ham & Rye Melt
|$15.95
thinly sliced deli ham topped with ooey-gooey swiss cheese, a sweet and spicy ancho chili aioli, and sliced tomatoes served on toasted rye bread
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Popular items
|Turkey Pesto
|$14.25
Natural Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pesto Aioli
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Choice of Dressing
|3 Tacos Combo
|$14.25
Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa
Claio
3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno
|Popular items
|Winter Citrus + Fennel
|$12.00
Shaved Fennel, Castelvetrano Olives, Pine Nut, Jalapeno, Shallot, Mint
|SPECIAL - Turkish Carrots
|$16.00
Prema Farm Carrots, Labneh, Aleppo Butter + Picked Herbs
|Avgolemono Soup (Greek Lemon Chicken Soup) - QUART
|$24.50
Organic Rotisserie Chicken, Rice, Lemon, Egg (GF)
Served with Griddled Pita or Pita Chips
SouthCreek Pizza
45 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Popular items
|LG Daggi Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens. grape tomatoes. red onion. bacon. smoked bleu cheese. bleu cheese dressing.
|Truffle Shuffle
|$21.00
tomato sauce. garlic. bacon. truffle ricotta. mozzarella.
finished with truffle oil.
|Nomad
|$23.00
evoo. paremsan. garlic. mushrooms. smoked mozzarella. mozzarella. egg.
Finished with truffle gouda and truffle oil.
Longboards beach fired pizza™
440 East Golden Valley Road, Reno
|Popular items
|Ranch Sauce
|$1.25
Creamy Ranch sauce for wings, salads or pizza. (Gluten Free)
|Beach Fired™ Wings (Surfer's Fav)
|$15.00
Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings over grilled onions. Served with our "Surfer Sauce" (Roasted Serrano Chile Sauce) and Fresh Limes. A must have!
|Shark Attack Pizza 12 Inch (Surfer's Fav)
|$14.50
Sweet Baby's BBQ Sauce (Base) / Mozzarella / Pepperoni / Hand Pulled Italian Sausage / Genoa Salami / Fresh Jalapeños
Hinoki Poke
7500 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$7.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
|Just Poke
|$17.00
Our back to basics take on the "traditional Poke. Just Ahi with Green Onions and Red Onions dressed in our in-house Sesame Shoyu. Added some Seaweed Salad, Imitation Crab mix and Avocado on top.
|Ceviche
|$17.00
Our play on Ceviche. Leche de Tigre translates to Tiger's milk and is a citrus based Sauce/Marinade that gets its fierceness from Peruvian Yellow Peppers called Aji Amarillo.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
|Popular items
|The Kietzke
|$11.50
London Broil Roast Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Cream Sauce on Dutch Crunch!
|The Lakeside
|$10.95
Black Forest Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Mayo on Sliced Sourdough!
|The Idlewild
|$10.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Srirancha on a Soft Roll!
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|Popular items
|Guac Small
|$5.95
Freshly Made!
|Bandera Dip
|$10.95
refried beans topped with homemade salsa verde, salsa roja and queso dip
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.95
Spongey cake, 3 milks and strawberry
Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
180 East 1st Street, Reno
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheesy
|$9.99
BBQ pulled pork in a cheddar cheese Grilled Cheesy
|Old School
|$10.00
2 smashed patties with all of the good stuff .
|Big Momma's Grilled Cheesy
|$9.99
Big Momma is in the house!!! A cheesy combination of American, Cheddar, Provolone, & Pepper Jack cheese sandwiched between 3 perfectly toasted pieces of sourdough bread.
Longboards beach fired pizza™
15435 Wedge Parkway, Reno
|Popular items
|Woody (Surfer's Fav)
|$26.00
Creamy Ranch Sauce (Base) / Shredded Mozzarella / Grilled Chicken / Applewood Bacon / Roasted Garlic Cloves / Artichoke Hearts / Red Onion
|Beach Fired™ Wings (Surfer's Fav)
|$15.00
Beach Fired™ Chicken Wings over grilled onions. Served with our "Surfer Sauce" ( Roasted Serrano Chile Sauce) and Fresh Limes. A must have!
|Mack Daddy Pepperoni (Surfer's Fav)
|$26.00
Old School Red Sauce (Base) / Shredded Mozzarella / 2 x's - Classic Pepperoni / 2 x's - Spicy Natural Pepperoni / Shaved Parmesan / Sicilian Oregano
The Fox Brewery & Pub
124 Wonder Street, Reno
|Popular items
|CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$16.95
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni sprinkled with parmesan and fresh parsley.
|The Foxxy Foxxy Burger
|$19.95
Cheddar cheese, honey-smoked bacon, mayo, drenched in BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion strings.
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$18.95
Penne Pasta tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with garlic bread. Ask about our gluten-free options
Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah
7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMELIZED ONIONS
|Granola Bowl
|$16.75
House-made Granola, Whole Milk Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Nut Butter
|BLT
|$18.50
Lightly Grilled Country Loaf, Citrus Garlic Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce
The Cheese Board South - 15435 Wedge Parkway, suite 100
15435 Wedge Parkway, Reno
|Popular items
|Cup of Soup
|$5.25
your choice of the soup of the day
|Tuna Melt
|$13.95
white albacore tuna salad with melted swiss cheese and sliced tomato on grilled sourdough
|Chicken and Swiss
|$14.95
grilled chicken breast with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and mayo on toasted french roll
Bab Café - 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130
303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130, Reno
|Popular items
|Japchae
|$6.99
Sweet Korean-style Glass Noodles
|Korean Style Wings 3pcs
|$4.99
3 pc Korean Style Wings
|Top-Bab Style
|$0.00
Steamed Broccoli, cauliflower, baby carrots, and extra protein over a bed of rice . Add a protein of your choice! (No cauliflower for this moment extra Broccoli and baby carrots instead)
Peavine Taphouse
7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno
|Popular items
|Wings
|$18.00
Choose one flavor (if multiple flavors a chosen, they will be put on the side): bourbon BBQ, buffalo, Carolina reaper, redneck whiskey glaze, garlic parmesan, cajun (dry rub).
lemon pepper (dry rub).
|Loaded Tater Tots
|$10.00
tater tots, mixed cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream
|12" Pepperoni
|$19.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr Suite A, Reno
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
|Mexicana Salad
|$8.50
Crispy fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, carrots, beets, garbanzo beans, pumpkin seeds and queso fresco. Red wine vinaigrette, (shown with optional Coconut Tofu and side of Orange Chili Sauce)
|Small Mexicana salad
|$6.50
Smaller version of our "Mexicana" garden salad with lettuces, carrots, beets, pepitas, queso fresco, & house made red wine vinaigrette, no tortilla shell bowl
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
6015 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$0.00
6/12/18/24 Bone In Wings
SALADS • SANDWICHES
09 Reno - 09 Reno
5030 Las Brisas Boulevard, Reno
|Popular items
|The Mesa
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal