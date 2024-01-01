Enchiladas in Reno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada$2.75
Enchilada topped with Green or Red Sauce, melted mozzarella and your choice of meat.
#14 Enchiladas Combo$10.75
Two Enchiladas with Red or Green Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans.
Veggie Enchiladas Combo$10.95
More about Speedy Burritos
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Enchiladas$16.00
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#1 El Compadre Relleno & Enchilada$13.99
1 Chile relleno (ortega chile pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
2 Asada or Carnitas Enchiladas$17.00
Made on 2 corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.
KIDS Cheese Enchilada$7.99
Kids Cheese Enchilada served on a corn tortilla
More about Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Enchilada Verde$0.00
2 Enchiladas, Housemade Verde Sauce, Sour Cream, Chips & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Jackfruit Tinga, TriTip.
Select HOT BAR to add Rice & Beans for 2.50
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Item pic

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kds One cheese Enchilada$7.95
Beef Enchiladas*$16.95
Veggie Enchiladas$15.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
Item pic

 

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr Suite A, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Enchiladas$14.00
3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream
Vegan Enchiladas$14.00
Roasted sweet potatoes & black beans with chipotle salsa, rolled in three corn tortillas & baked. Served with sides of rice & cabbage/lettuce mix
More about Buenos Grill

