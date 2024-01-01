Enchiladas in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve enchiladas
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Enchilada
|$2.75
Enchilada topped with Green or Red Sauce, melted mozzarella and your choice of meat.
|#14 Enchiladas Combo
|$10.75
Two Enchiladas with Red or Green Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans.
|Veggie Enchiladas Combo
|$10.95
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Vegan Enchiladas
|$16.00
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|#1 El Compadre Relleno & Enchilada
|$13.99
1 Chile relleno (ortega chile pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in a egg batter with sauce and cheese on top. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|2 Asada or Carnitas Enchiladas
|$17.00
Made on 2 corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.
|KIDS Cheese Enchilada
|$7.99
Kids Cheese Enchilada served on a corn tortilla
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|2 Enchilada Verde
|$0.00
2 Enchiladas, Housemade Verde Sauce, Sour Cream, Chips & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Jackfruit Tinga, TriTip.
Select HOT BAR to add Rice & Beans for 2.50
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|Kds One cheese Enchilada
|$7.95
|Beef Enchiladas*
|$16.95
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$15.95
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr Suite A, Reno
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$14.00
3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream
|Vegan Enchiladas
|$14.00
Roasted sweet potatoes & black beans with chipotle salsa, rolled in three corn tortillas & baked. Served with sides of rice & cabbage/lettuce mix