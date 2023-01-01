Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Reno

Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve french toast

Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$6.95
Choice of Bread Dipped in Egg Batter, Grilled, with Maple Syrup
More about Ricks deliCafe
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits image

 

Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street

6015 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$7.99
3 slices with powdered sugar, butter, syrup.
More about Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
Cafe Capello image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Capello

248 west first street #202, Reno

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.00
Apple cinnamon swirl bread, with a banana flax seed batter, topped with bruleed bananas, blueberries, and strawberries. *Vegan*
More about Cafe Capello
Item pic

 

Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruleed Croissant French Toast$19.25
Vanilla Bean Crème Anglaise, Maple Syrup
More about Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

