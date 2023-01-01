French toast in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve french toast
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|French Toast
|$6.95
Choice of Bread Dipped in Egg Batter, Grilled, with Maple Syrup
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
6015 South Virginia Street, Reno
|French Toast
|$7.99
3 slices with powdered sugar, butter, syrup.
Cafe Capello
248 west first street #202, Reno
|French Toast
|$11.00
Apple cinnamon swirl bread, with a banana flax seed batter, topped with bruleed bananas, blueberries, and strawberries. *Vegan*