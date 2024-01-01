Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fresh fruit cup in
Reno
/
Reno
/
Fresh Fruit Cup
Reno restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup Small
$5.59
Small fresh fruit cups of watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and red grapes.
More about Deli Towne USA
Squeeze In - Northwest Reno
5020 Las Brisas Boulevard Suite A5, Reno
No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup
$5.99
More about Squeeze In - Northwest Reno
Browse other tasty dishes in Reno
Rice Bowls
Chicken Caesar Salad
Pancakes
Chai Lattes
Kimchi
French Fries
Chili
Tomato Salad
Neighborhoods within Reno to explore
South Reno
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Northwest Reno
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Reno to explore
Sparks
No reviews yet
South Lake Tahoe
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Truckee
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Tahoe City
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Grass Valley
Avg 3.6
(11 restaurants)
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Placerville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Carson City
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Colfax
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(52 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(916 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston