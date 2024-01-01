Grilled chicken in Reno
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|#11 Fajitas (Grilled Chicken or Top Sirloin Strip Steak)
|$18.50
Fajita Peppers and Onions mixed with Steak (Top Sirloin) or Grilled Chicken, or both. Served with Rice, Beans, and Tortillas. As well as, avocado and sour cream.
Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.49
Seasoned grilled chicken served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of blended fresh greens topped with avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese.
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
6015 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Gourmet Gladiator Greens Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$14.50
Romaine, grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in our Caesar.