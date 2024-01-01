Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#11 Fajitas (Grilled Chicken or Top Sirloin Strip Steak)$18.50
Fajita Peppers and Onions mixed with Steak (Top Sirloin) or Grilled Chicken, or both. Served with Rice, Beans, and Tortillas. As well as, avocado and sour cream.
More about Speedy Burritos
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.49
Seasoned grilled chicken served with sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of blended fresh greens topped with avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheese.
More about Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits image

 

Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street

6015 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gourmet Gladiator Greens Grilled Chicken Caesar$14.50
Romaine, grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in our Caesar.
More about Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackberry Grilled Cheese$13.95
melted buttery brie cheese paired with fresh blackberries and drizzled honey served on toasted sourdough bread
More about The Cheese Board

