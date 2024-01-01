Hummus in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve hummus
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Veggie with Hummus
|$10.99
Provolone and cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, chopped romaine, sunflower seeds, mayo, and roasted red pepper hummus on sliced wheat bread.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Greek Hummus Mixer
|$12.00
Toasted Naan Wedges, Organic House Made Hummus, Falafel Patties, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Country Olive Medley, Celery,
*Vegan Avail.
*Gluten Free Avail.
|S/ Hummus
|$4.00
|32 oz Hummus
|$12.00
Claio
3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno
|Chickpea Hummus With Rotisserie Duck
|$22.00
Kumquat, Red Onion, Herbs, Coriander Oil, Confit Rotisserie Duck.
Served with Griddled Pita or Pita Chips.
|SPECIAL - Local Squash Hummus
|$16.00
Sweet Spice Chili Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Sage.
|Chickpea Hummus With Rotisserie Lamb
|$23.00
Grapefruit-Coriander Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Picked Herbs.
Served with Pita or Pita Chips.
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Greek Hummus Mixer
|$12.00
Toasted Naan Wedges, Organic House Made Hummus, Falafel Patties, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Country Olive Medley, Celery,
*Vegan Avail.
*Gluten Free Avail.
|12 oz Hummus
|$5.00
|8 oz Hummus
|$3.50