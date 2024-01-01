Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Reno

Reno restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie with Hummus$10.99
Provolone and cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, chopped romaine, sunflower seeds, mayo, and roasted red pepper hummus on sliced wheat bread.
More about Deli Towne USA
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Hummus Mixer$12.00
Toasted Naan Wedges, Organic House Made Hummus, Falafel Patties, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Country Olive Medley, Celery,
*Vegan Avail.
*Gluten Free Avail.
S/ Hummus$4.00
32 oz Hummus$12.00
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
Item pic

 

Claio

3886 Mayberry Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chickpea Hummus With Rotisserie Duck$22.00
Kumquat, Red Onion, Herbs, Coriander Oil, Confit Rotisserie Duck.
Served with Griddled Pita or Pita Chips.
SPECIAL - Local Squash Hummus$16.00
Sweet Spice Chili Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Sage.
Chickpea Hummus With Rotisserie Lamb$23.00
Grapefruit-Coriander Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Picked Herbs.
Served with Pita or Pita Chips.
More about Claio
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Hummus Mixer$12.00
Toasted Naan Wedges, Organic House Made Hummus, Falafel Patties, Vegan Tzatziki, Cucumbers, Country Olive Medley, Celery,
*Vegan Avail.
*Gluten Free Avail.
12 oz Hummus$5.00
8 oz Hummus$3.50
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows

