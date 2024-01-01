Italian salad in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve italian salad
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Italian Pasta Salad
|$5.59
Tri-color rotini pasta, celery, black olives, red bell peppers, Italian herb dressing, and parmesan cheese.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$10.95
a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce and radicchio topped with shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, sliced pepperoncini, and mozzarella pearls served with a red wine vinaigrette