Italian salad in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Pasta Salad$5.59
Tri-color rotini pasta, celery, black olives, red bell peppers, Italian herb dressing, and parmesan cheese.
More about Deli Towne USA
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Chopped Salad$10.95
a bed of chopped iceberg lettuce and radicchio topped with shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, sliced pepperoncini, and mozzarella pearls served with a red wine vinaigrette
More about The Cheese Board
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Pasta Salad$5.95
More about The Urban Deli

