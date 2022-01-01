Kale salad in Reno
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Warm Kale Salad
|$14.25
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Warm Kale Salad
|$14.25
Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Shreedded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne/Shallot Vinaigrette
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$16.95
Marinated and seared roast chicken breast with romaine hearts and chopped kale, shaved red onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and house croutons served with *sun dried tomato caesar dressing