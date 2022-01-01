Kale salad in Reno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warm Kale Salad image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Kale Salad$14.25
Kale, Shredded Brussles Sprouts, Shredded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne Vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
Warm Kale Salad image

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Kale Salad$14.25
Kale, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Shreedded Golden Beets, Parmesan Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Slivered Almonds, Champagne/Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KALE CAESAR SALAD$16.95
Marinated and seared roast chicken breast with romaine hearts and chopped kale, shaved red onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and house croutons served with *sun dried tomato caesar dressing
More about The Cheese Board
Item pic

 

Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Perenn Kale Salad$19.00
KALE, TAHINI LEMON VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY ZA'ATAR CHICKPEAS, AVOCADO, DRIED CRANBERRY, RED ONION, SLICED LEMON
More about Perenn Bakery - Rancharrah

