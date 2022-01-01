Nachos in Reno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reno restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$9.50
Chips, melted cheeses, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo salsa
Super Nachos$13.50
Nachos with "the works" melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa with chicken & black beans
More about Buenos Grill
Super Nachos image

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Super Nachos$8.95
A Bed of Tortilla Chips with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
Half Order Nachos$7.95
A Half Order of Tortilla Chips topped with Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Gucamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
Cheese Nachos$2.95
Tortilla chips topped with Nacho Cheese and Shredded Cheese.
More about Speedy Burritos
Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.69
Crunchy tortilla chips with an explosion of cheese flavor in every bite.
More about Deli Towne USA
Playfield '76 image

 

Playfield '76

150 N. Arlington, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Nachos$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Colby Jack Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapenos
More about Playfield '76
Los Compadres Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Cheese Nachos$7.99
Kids Nachos served with chips and cheese.
Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted chees, beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Los Compadres Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

09 Beach Hut Deli

5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno

Avg 4.6 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 09 Beach Hut Deli
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Fries$14.95
Nacho Fries$13.95
Pancho Villa Nachos$14.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

