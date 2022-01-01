Nachos in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve nachos
GRILL
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
|Nachos
|$9.50
Chips, melted cheeses, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo salsa
|Super Nachos
|$13.50
Nachos with "the works" melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa with chicken & black beans
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Super Nachos
|$8.95
A Bed of Tortilla Chips with Beans, Meat, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
|Half Order Nachos
|$7.95
A Half Order of Tortilla Chips topped with Your Choice of Meat, Beans, Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Gucamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
|Cheese Nachos
|$2.95
Tortilla chips topped with Nacho Cheese and Shredded Cheese.
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Doritos Nacho Cheese
|$1.69
Crunchy tortilla chips with an explosion of cheese flavor in every bite.
Playfield '76
150 N. Arlington, Reno
|Cauliflower Nachos
|$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Crispy Tortilla Chips, Colby Jack Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Jalapenos
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|KIDS Cheese Nachos
|$7.99
Kids Nachos served with chips and cheese.
|Nachos Especiales
Corn tortilla chips covered with melted chees, beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
09 Beach Hut Deli
5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal