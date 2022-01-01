Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Pasta Salad$4.99
Our signature pasta with basil pesto sauce, crumpled feta cheese, and red grapes.
More about Deli Towne USA
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM ORZO PASTA SALAD$10.75
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, green onions, rosemary, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
LG ORZO PASTA SALAD$14.75
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, green onions, rosemary, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Cheese Board
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Pasta Salad$5.95
More about The Urban Deli

