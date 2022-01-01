Pasta salad in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve pasta salad
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Pesto Pasta Salad
|$4.99
Our signature pasta with basil pesto sauce, crumpled feta cheese, and red grapes.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|SM ORZO PASTA SALAD
|$10.75
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, green onions, rosemary, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
|LG ORZO PASTA SALAD
|$14.75
Served over a bed of baby spinach with grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, green onions, rosemary, lemon, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette