Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Peanut butter cookies in
Reno
/
Reno
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Reno restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
No reviews yet
Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie
$3.29
Real reeses peanut butter cups and peanut chips baked on top.
More about Deli Towne USA
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
Avg 4.6
(330 reviews)
Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.50
More about The Cheese Board
Browse other tasty dishes in Reno
Burritos
Pasta Salad
Prosciutto
Chai Lattes
Cobb Salad
Calamari
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Neighborhoods within Reno to explore
South Reno
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Northwest Reno
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Reno to explore
South Lake Tahoe
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Sparks
No reviews yet
Truckee
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Tahoe City
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Placerville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Nevada City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Grass Valley
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Colfax
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(508 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston