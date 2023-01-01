Philly cheesesteaks in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|Bistro Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.95
Thinly sliced roast beef with grilled red onions and peppers, garlic spread and beer cheese sauce served on a toasted french roll
Nik n Willies
1485 Geiger Grade Road, Reno
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.99
Served hot on a French roll with our white sauce loaded with sliced roast beef,
green peppers and onions. Topped off with melted cheddar and provolone cheese.