Philly cheesesteaks in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bistro Philly Cheesesteak$14.95
Thinly sliced roast beef with grilled red onions and peppers, garlic spread and beer cheese sauce served on a toasted french roll
More about The Cheese Board
Main pic

 

Nik n Willies

1485 Geiger Grade Road, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.99
Served hot on a French roll with our white sauce loaded with sliced roast beef,
green peppers and onions. Topped off with melted cheddar and provolone cheese.
More about Nik n Willies
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$21.00
cheese blend, shaved ribeye, pepper,
onion, mushroom, mayo
More about Peavine Taphouse

