Pies in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve pies

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Shephards Pie$16.00
Vegan Shephards Pie$14.00
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Shepards Pie W/ Gravy$16.00
Vegan Shepards Pie W/ Gravy$14.00
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie Bars$4.00
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$5.25
Key Lime Pie$5.95
More about The Cheese Board
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Pecan Pie$37.00
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

