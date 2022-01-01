Pies in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve pies
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Meat Shephards Pie
|$16.00
|Vegan Shephards Pie
|$14.00
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Meat Shepards Pie W/ Gravy
|$16.00
|Vegan Shepards Pie W/ Gravy
|$14.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|Apple Pie Bars
|$4.00
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.25
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.95