Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dot's Original Pretzel Twists$4.69
Small town recipe, big time flavor from North Dakota.
Everything Bagel Pretzel Crisps$5.99
Sprinkled with poppy seeds, sesame, onion, garlic, and salt.
Honey Mustard Pretzel Crisps$5.99
Honey, tangy mustard, and onion make these an irresistible snack.
More about Deli Towne USA
Consumer pic

 

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno

550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Pub Pretzel$13.00
Giant 12oz pub pretzel served with good vibes beer cheese & Wynona's Big Brown Ale mustard.
More about Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzels$10.00
choice of great basin wild horse amber beer cheese or honey mustard
More about Peavine Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Reno

Clams

Spinach Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Kimchi

Patty Melts

Clam Chowder

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (348 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (621 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston