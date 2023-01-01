Quesadillas in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve quesadillas
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
|Brie & Mango Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flour tortilla with Brie cheese & mango salsa cooked on a griddle
|Jr. Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.75
melted cheeses & chicken in a folded flour tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
Griddled flour tortilla filled with jack/cheddar cheese melted inside
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Quesadilla Combo
|$11.50
Large Quesadilla with Cheese and your Choice of Meat. Served with Rice and Beans.
|Cheese Quesadilla Combo
|$7.95
|Bean, Cheese, and Jalapeno Quesadilla
|$6.75
A 12-inch tortilla grilled on the stovetop with vegetable oil. Filled with a spread of refried beans, jack cheese, and jalapenos.
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Midtown Quesadilla
|$17.00
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.75
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.00
Avocado stuffed with organic corn, red bell pepper, and local micro greens. Drizzled with cashew sour cream and lemon oil. If you order and love it please vote for us at https://veganchefchallenge.org/reno/
Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Shrimp Faj. Quesadilla
|$14.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$11.49
Marinated spicy pork served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.49
Monterey and cheddar cheese mix served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Cafe Capello
248 west first street #202, Reno
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$11.00
Tofu, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, arugula, vegan cheese, and a vegan pesto
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.75
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.00
|Midtown Quesadilla
|$17.00
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|Quesadilla
|$13.50
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Cheese or Vegan Cheese, Sour Cream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies. Served With White Beans, Mexican Rice, & Salsa.
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.95
|Meat Quesadilla
|$13.95
|Chihua's Quesadilla
|$13.95
Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno
550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno
|Wicked Triple Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
smoked chicken, cheddar, pepper jack, blue cheese and our bang bang sauce in a flour tortilla.