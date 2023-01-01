Quesadillas in Reno

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Brie & Mango Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with Brie cheese & mango salsa cooked on a griddle
Jr. Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$7.75
melted cheeses & chicken in a folded flour tortilla
Quesadilla$7.00
Griddled flour tortilla filled with jack/cheddar cheese melted inside
More about Buenos Grill
Item pic

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Combo$11.50
Large Quesadilla with Cheese and your Choice of Meat. Served with Rice and Beans.
Cheese Quesadilla Combo$7.95
Bean, Cheese, and Jalapeno Quesadilla$6.75
A 12-inch tortilla grilled on the stovetop with vegetable oil. Filled with a spread of refried beans, jack cheese, and jalapenos.
More about Speedy Burritos
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Midtown Quesadilla$17.00
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Avocado stuffed with organic corn, red bell pepper, and local micro greens. Drizzled with cashew sour cream and lemon oil. If you order and love it please vote for us at https://veganchefchallenge.org/reno/
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Faj. Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Al Pastor Quesadilla$11.49
Marinated spicy pork served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Cheese Quesadilla$8.49
Monterey and cheddar cheese mix served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
More about Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
Cafe Capello image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Capello

248 west first street #202, Reno

Avg 4.5 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Quesadilla$11.00
Tofu, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, arugula, vegan cheese, and a vegan pesto
More about Cafe Capello
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Midtown Quesadilla$17.00
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows
Item pic

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$13.50
Organic Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Cheese or Vegan Cheese, Sour Cream or Cashew Cream & Salsa. Choose from Chicken, Tri Tip, Jackfruit, or Roasted Veggies. Served With White Beans, Mexican Rice, & Salsa.
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$12.95
Meat Quesadilla$13.95
Chihua's Quesadilla$13.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
Consumer pic

 

Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno

550 West Plumb Lane, STE E & F, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wicked Triple Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
smoked chicken, cheddar, pepper jack, blue cheese and our bang bang sauce in a flour tortilla.
More about Voodoo Brewing Co. - Reno
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
More about Peavine Taphouse

