Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve rice bowls

Consumer pic

 

Haru

5210 Longley Ln Suite 500, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of rice$2.00
More about Haru
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Chicken & Rice$6.95
More about The Cheese Board

Browse other tasty dishes in Reno

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Asian Salad

Cappuccino

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Buffalo Wings

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

Sparks

No reviews yet

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston