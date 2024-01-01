Sliders in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve sliders
Inclined Burgers and Brews - Reno
1650 Robb Drive Ste B1, Reno
|Sliders
|$8.45
Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
180 East 1st Street, Reno
|Smashed Sliders
|$10.22
3 Smashed Sliders with caramelized onions.
|Sliders Combo
|$11.50
Choose your sliders and a side!
Peavine Taphouse
7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno
|Sliders: Wild Animal Style
|$16.00
beef slider, cheddar jack, grilled onions, roma tomato, mixed greens, burger sauce, brioche bun
|Kids Slider
|$9.00
|Sliders: Bourbon Bbq Pulled Pork
|$16.00
roasted pork shoulder, bourbon glaze, shredded cheddar, crispy onions, brioche silders