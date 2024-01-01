Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Reno

Reno restaurants
Reno restaurants that serve sliders

Inclined Burgers and Brews - Reno

1650 Robb Drive Ste B1, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sliders$8.45
More about Inclined Burgers and Brews - Reno
Item pic

 

Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501

180 East 1st Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smashed Sliders$10.22
3 Smashed Sliders with caramelized onions.
Sliders Combo$11.50
Choose your sliders and a side!
More about Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliders: Wild Animal Style$16.00
beef slider, cheddar jack, grilled onions, roma tomato, mixed greens, burger sauce, brioche bun
Kids Slider$9.00
Sliders: Bourbon Bbq Pulled Pork$16.00
roasted pork shoulder, bourbon glaze, shredded cheddar, crispy onions, brioche silders
More about Peavine Taphouse

