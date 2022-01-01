Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve spinach salad

Legends Grill Sports & Spirits image

 

Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street

6015 South Virginia Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, almonds, honey walnuts, cranberries, and feta. Comes tossed in balsamic unless you order it different. With garlic bread.
More about Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
9d37d4f7-5ccd-4dd0-8c97-1a9df370266d image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG SPINACH SALAD$11.95
baby spinach, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apples, and toasted pecan vinaigrette
SM SPINACH SALAD$7.95
baby spinach, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apples and toasted pecan vinaigrette
More about The Cheese Board

Browse other tasty dishes in Reno

Cappuccino

Rice Bowls

Caesar Salad

Kimchi

Cookies

Scallops

Karaage

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

Sparks

No reviews yet

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston