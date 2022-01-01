Spinach salad in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve spinach salad
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
6015 South Virginia Street, Reno
|Spinach Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, almonds, honey walnuts, cranberries, and feta. Comes tossed in balsamic unless you order it different. With garlic bread.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|LG SPINACH SALAD
|$11.95
baby spinach, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apples, and toasted pecan vinaigrette
|SM SPINACH SALAD
|$7.95
baby spinach, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apples and toasted pecan vinaigrette