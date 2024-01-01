Taquitos in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve taquitos
Speedy Burritos
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Taquitos
|$6.50
Rolled Taquitos (Flautas) with Chicken or Beef. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
|#4 Taquitos
|$11.50
Chicken or beef rolled taquitos (flautas). Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Taquitos
|$0.00
3 Taquitos, Tinga Chicken OR Potato, Guacamole, Lettuce, Rice & Beans
*GF, Vegan Available
|Taquitos de Papa
|$16.50
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|VCC Potato Taquitos meal
|$13.50
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr Suite A, Reno
|Steak Ranchero Taquitos
|$9.00
Spicy steak fried crispy in rolled corn tortillas with a side of guacamole