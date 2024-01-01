Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

 

Speedy Burritos

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$6.50
Rolled Taquitos (Flautas) with Chicken or Beef. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream.
#4 Taquitos$11.50
Chicken or beef rolled taquitos (flautas). Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Speedy Burritos
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$0.00
3 Taquitos, Tinga Chicken OR Potato, Guacamole, Lettuce, Rice & Beans
*GF, Vegan Available
Taquitos de Papa$16.50
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VCC Potato Taquitos meal$13.50
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Item pic

 

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr Suite A, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Ranchero Taquitos$9.00
Spicy steak fried crispy in rolled corn tortillas with a side of guacamole
More about Buenos Grill
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$0.00
3 Taquitos, Tinga Chicken OR Potato, Guacamole, Lettuce, Rice & Beans
*GF, Vegan Available
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows

Browse other tasty dishes in Reno

Turkey Clubs

Crispy Chicken

Veggie Sandwiches

Cookies

Fresh Fruit Cup

Chicken Noodles

Chai Lattes

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

Sparks

No reviews yet

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston