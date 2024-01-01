Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Reno

Reno restaurants that serve waffles

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Just Waffles$10.50
(2) Liege Waffles Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Waffle Breakfast$15.75
One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/ (1) Liege Waffle$5.75
Liege Waffle$5.25
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Item pic

 

Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501

180 East 1st Street, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sammy$13.99
Roscoe called...he wants the recipe!
A big hand-breaded thick chick drizzled in syrup and sandwiched between two healthy-sized waffles. Cheers!
More about Vistro - 180 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH image

 

Great Full Gardens So Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Just Waffles$11.00
(2) Liege Waffles Served the Way they Eat them in Belgium... Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
Waffle Breakfast$15.75
One Liege Waffle, Two Organic Eggs Your Way, Choice of Meat
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows

