Northwest Reno restaurants you'll love

Go
Northwest Reno restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Reno
  • /
  • Northwest Reno

Northwest Reno's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Northwest Reno restaurants

Buenos Grill image

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Burrito$10.25
marinated and grilled steak with Pico de Gallo salsa
Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
Steak Ranchero Burrito$10.50
spicy, salsa-stewed steak
More about Buenos Grill
09 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

09 Beach Hut Deli

5030 Las Brisas BLVD, Reno

Avg 4.6 (1584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 09 Beach Hut Deli
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$12.00
romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
12" Plain Jane$16.00
red sauce, mixed cheese
16" Kitchen Sink$28.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, crimini mushrooms, black olive, red onion, baby bell pepper, artichoke
More about Peavine Taphouse
Map

More near Northwest Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston