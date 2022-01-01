Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Northwest Reno
/
Reno
/
Northwest Reno
/
Chicken Soup
Northwest Reno restaurants that serve chicken soup
GRILL
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
Avg 3.7
(409 reviews)
Chicken Lime Tortilla Soup
$6.50
House made comfort soup
More about Buenos Grill
Peavine Taphouse
7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno
No reviews yet
Chicken Lentil Soup
$0.00
More about Peavine Taphouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest Reno
Chips And Salsa
Nachos
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
More near Northwest Reno to explore
South Reno
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(248 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(568 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(97 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston