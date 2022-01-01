Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Northwest Reno

Go
Northwest Reno restaurants
Toast

Northwest Reno restaurants that serve chicken soup

Chicken Lime Tortilla Soup image

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lime Tortilla Soup$6.50
House made comfort soup
More about Buenos Grill
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Lentil Soup$0.00
More about Peavine Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest Reno

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Map

More near Northwest Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (568 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston