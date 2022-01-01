Cobb salad in South Reno
South Reno restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Ricks deliCafe
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Half Chopped Cobb Salad
|$7.95
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Cobb Salad
|$18.25
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Choice of Dressing
*Gluten Free