Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in South Reno

Go
South Reno restaurants
Toast

South Reno restaurants that serve cobb salad

Ricks deliCafe image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chopped Cobb Salad$7.95
Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Ricks deliCafe
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens- SOUTH

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$18.25
Organic Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, and Choice of Dressing
*Gluten Free
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
Old Southwest Cobb Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Urban Deli

7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Old Southwest Cobb Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Beans, Corn and Chipotle Ranch Dressing!
More about The Urban Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in South Reno

Nachos

Fajita Salad

Flautas

Tostadas

Fried Ice Cream

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Enchiladas

Map

More near South Reno to explore

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston