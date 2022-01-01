Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn chowder in
South Reno
/
Reno
/
South Reno
/
Corn Chowder
South Reno restaurants that serve corn chowder
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
Avg 4.5
(182 reviews)
8oz Corn Chowder
$4.25
12oz Corn Chowder
$5.95
More about Ricks deliCafe
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
No reviews yet
Coconut Corn & Sweet Potato Chowder
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows
Browse other tasty dishes in South Reno
Nachos
Chile Relleno
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Shrimp Fajitas
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Carne Asada
More near South Reno to explore
Northwest Reno
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(806 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1901 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston