Fajitas in South Reno

South Reno restaurants that serve fajitas

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$18.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.
Chicken Fajitas$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole beans.
Steak Fajitas$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.
SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Salad$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Red Onions and Peppers, Pepperoncini, Chopped Cheddar, Avocado, Sour Cream, Tomato, Salsa, on a Bed of Romaine with Choice of Dressing
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas$14.95
