Fajitas in South Reno
South Reno restaurants that serve fajitas
Los Compadres Restaurant
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole beans.
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.49
Grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in our special seasoned sauce served with sour cream, guacamole, corn or flour tortillas. Served with rice and refried or whole pinto beans.
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Fajita Salad
|$11.50
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Red Onions and Peppers, Pepperoncini, Chopped Cheddar, Avocado, Sour Cream, Tomato, Salsa, on a Bed of Romaine with Choice of Dressing