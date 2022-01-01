Tacos in South Reno
South Reno restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
|TACO
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Pollo Taco Salad
|$17.00
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Spring Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free