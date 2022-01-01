Go
Renshaw Lounge

Local Restaurant/Bar

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

210 E 14 Mile Rd. • $

Avg 4.2 (666 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Pita$10.50
Chicken Tenders, American, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, & Side of Ranch
Chicken Tender Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, breaded chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar jack, cucumber, tomato & croutons.
Quesadillas$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & black olives on the side, side house salsa, Your choice of chicken or seasoned ground beef. Add sour cream .50
Shaw Wings$12.00
Dinner Salad$5.00
Fresh iceberg lettuce with cheddar-jack, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons
French Fries$5.00
Boneless Wings$12.00
Chicken Tenders$10.00
House Burger$10.50
Cooked to order & served with onions, pickle, tomato, & lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
Create Your Own Pizza!
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

210 E 14 Mile Rd.

Clawson MI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
