Buffalo chicken salad in Rensselaer

Rensselaer restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Cugino's Pizza - Rensselaer NY - 2021 - 240 Broadway

240 Broadway, Rensselaer NY 12144

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Cugino's Pizza - Rensselaer NY - 2021 - 240 Broadway
Cafe Services - 470 - NYISO

10 Krey Boulevard, Rensselaer

Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap$7.99
A Flour Tortilla Topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing Served with a Bottle of Spring Water
More about Cafe Services - 470 - NYISO

