Chicken salad in Renton
Renton restaurants that serve chicken salad
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
225 SW 7th St., Renton
|Boulder Chicken Salad-Entrée
|$15.95
7 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.
|Boulder Chicken Salad-Lite
|$11.95
3 oz. Salad greens with cheese, dressing, topped with tomato, avocado, onions, sliced chicken breast, black bean corn salsa & sour cream.
Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.99
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, black beans, diced tomato, corn tortilla strips, shredded jack and cheddar, house made salsa ranch dressing. Topped with jalapenos, avocado, diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro. Served with a side of housemade salsa.