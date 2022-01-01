Chicken tenders in Renton
Renton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
225 SW 7th St., Renton
|Chicken Strips
|$7.95
|Chips Chicken Strips
|$11.95
His favorite (he's tried 'em all). "It's the Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce!"
More about Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
|Chicken Strips
|$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
|Chicken Strips & Fries
|$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce