Chicken tenders in Renton

Renton restaurants
Renton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse

225 SW 7th St., Renton

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$7.95
Chips Chicken Strips$11.95
His favorite (he's tried 'em all). "It's the Mama Sweet's Mustard Sauce!"
Chicken Strips image

 

Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge

13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
Chicken Strips & Fries$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
Consumer pic

 

Whistle Stop Ale House

809 South 4th Street, Renton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.99
Served with fries and BBQ sauce.
Chicken Tenders$12.99
served with fries and your choice of sauce
