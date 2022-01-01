Croissants in Renton
Renton restaurants that serve croissants
More about Refuel Cafe
Refuel Cafe
401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102, Renton
|Ham & Havarti with Sweet Mustard- House-Made Stuffed Croissants
|$5.50
Flaky croissant dough with your choice or stuffed ingredients: Bacon & Cheddar, Ham & Havarti with sweet mustard or Mama Lil Peppers & Goat Cheese. Topped with shredded Parmesan Cheese.
|Bacon & Cheddar - House-Made Stuffed Croissants
|$5.50
Flaky croissant dough with Bacon & Cheddar and topped with shredded Parmesan Cheese.
|Mama Lil's Peppers & Goat Cheese - House Made Stuffed Croissants
|$5.50
Spicy, tangy Mama Lil's Peppers with goat cheese sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese.