Croissants in Renton

Renton restaurants
Renton restaurants that serve croissants

Refuel Cafe

401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102, Renton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Havarti with Sweet Mustard- House-Made Stuffed Croissants$5.50
Flaky croissant dough with your choice or stuffed ingredients: Bacon & Cheddar, Ham & Havarti with sweet mustard or Mama Lil Peppers & Goat Cheese. Topped with shredded Parmesan Cheese.
Bacon & Cheddar - House-Made Stuffed Croissants$5.50
Flaky croissant dough with Bacon & Cheddar and topped with shredded Parmesan Cheese.
Mama Lil's Peppers & Goat Cheese - House Made Stuffed Croissants$5.50
Spicy, tangy Mama Lil's Peppers with goat cheese sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about Refuel Cafe
Cloudbreak Cafe

1302 N. 30th St., Renton

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.99
More about Cloudbreak Cafe

