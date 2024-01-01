Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Renton

Renton restaurants
Renton restaurants that serve fried rice

Royal Orchid Thai Cuisine

104 Rainier Ave S, Renton

Royal Orchid Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, garnished with cilantro and cucumber
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and pineapples garnished with cilantro and cucumber.
Ocha Thai Kitchen and Bar

317 Main Avenue South, RENTON

Prikkhing Fried Rice$15.00
egg, green beans, bell peppers, basil, onions, prikkhing spicy curry paste
Basil Fried Rice$15.00
egg, mushrooms, bell peppers, basil, onions
Tom Yum Fried Rice$16.00
egg, mushrooms, snow peas, tomatoes, onions in house made tom yum sauce, served with lime and cucumber
