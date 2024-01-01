Fried rice in Renton
Royal Orchid Thai Cuisine
104 Rainier Ave S, Renton
|Royal Orchid Fried Rice
|$13.95
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, garnished with cilantro and cucumber
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice with an egg, onions, green onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and pineapples garnished with cilantro and cucumber.
Ocha Thai Kitchen and Bar
317 Main Avenue South, RENTON
|Prikkhing Fried Rice
|$15.00
egg, green beans, bell peppers, basil, onions, prikkhing spicy curry paste
|Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
egg, mushrooms, bell peppers, basil, onions
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$16.00
egg, mushrooms, snow peas, tomatoes, onions in house made tom yum sauce, served with lime and cucumber