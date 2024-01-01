Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Renton

Go
Renton restaurants
Toast

Renton restaurants that serve paninis

The Frosty Barrel image

 

The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Panini$10.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto mayo
More about The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
Item pic

 

Refuel Cafe

401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102, Renton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar & Tomato Panini$11.00
Naturally wood smoked, thick cut bacon, fresh avocado, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar cheese all toasted on your choice of Grand Central Como bread, an Italian hearth style bread. Like a BLT, only better!
Chipotle Turkey & Cheddar Panini$10.50
Sliced Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast and Tillamook Sharp Cheddar on Grand Central Como Italian-style hearth bread with a healthy dollop of chipotle mayo for a nice kick. Contains almonds & soy.
More about Refuel Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Renton

Tacos

Steak Salad

Thai Tea

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Tofu

Chili

Cake

Map

More near Renton to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston