Paninis in Renton
Renton restaurants that serve paninis
More about The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
The Frosty Barrel - Newcastle, WA
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
|Caprese Panini
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinaigrette, pesto mayo
More about Refuel Cafe
Refuel Cafe
401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102, Renton
|Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar & Tomato Panini
|$11.00
Naturally wood smoked, thick cut bacon, fresh avocado, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar cheese all toasted on your choice of Grand Central Como bread, an Italian hearth style bread. Like a BLT, only better!
|Chipotle Turkey & Cheddar Panini
|$10.50
Sliced Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast and Tillamook Sharp Cheddar on Grand Central Como Italian-style hearth bread with a healthy dollop of chipotle mayo for a nice kick. Contains almonds & soy.