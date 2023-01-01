Pudding in Renton
DIY Tea Lab - Newcastle
6973 Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle
|Creamy Coconut Coffee with Coconut Pudding
|$6.50
made with robust vietnamese coffee and thai coconut milk that has the intensity and aroma of coffee and the subtle richness of coconut milk
|Mango Coco with Coconut Pudding
|$7.00
a refreshing and fruity drink made with blended mangoes and thai coconut milk
|Matcha Coco with Coconut Pudding
|$6.50
a healthy and refreshing drink with full of creamy thai coconut and matcha flavor