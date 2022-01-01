Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Renton

Renton restaurants
Renton restaurants that serve steak salad

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse

225 SW 7th St., Renton

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad-Entree$18.95
7 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order 6oz sliced sirloin steak.
Steak Salad-Lite$13.95
3 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order sliced 3oz sirloin steak.
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
Steak Salad image

 

Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge

13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
More about Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Whistle Stop Ale House

809 South 4th Street, Renton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blue Cheese & Steak Salad$18.99
Grilled New York Steak served atop baby greens with sauteed mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, red onions and blue cheese dressing.
More about Whistle Stop Ale House

