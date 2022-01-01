Steak salad in Renton
Renton restaurants that serve steak salad
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
225 SW 7th St., Renton
|Steak Salad-Entree
|$18.95
7 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order 6oz sliced sirloin steak.
|Steak Salad-Lite
|$13.95
3 oz. Salad greens, topped with cheese tomato, bell peppers, sautéed onion, dressing & a cooked to order sliced 3oz sirloin steak.
Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
|Steak Salad
|$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.