Thai tea in
Renton
/
Renton
/
Thai Tea
Renton restaurants that serve thai tea
Refuel Cafe
401 Olympia Ave NE, Ste 102, Renton
No reviews yet
Thai Chai Tea Latte
$0.00
Spicy chai with orange bitters syrup topped with sweetened condensed milk. A little vacation in your mouth!
More about Refuel Cafe
BOGA
505 South 3rd Street, Renton
No reviews yet
Thai Tea
$5.65
Celon Tea, Condense Milk, Grass Jelly
More about BOGA
