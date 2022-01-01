Go
Renzo's Taste of Peru

24354 Miurlands Blvd.

Popular Items

Saltado mariscos$21.00
Plantains$7.00
Parihuela$23.00
Seafood Soup. Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops
Lomo Saltado Wrap$14.99
Grilled Chicken Cilantro Lime Salad$15.00
Field greens, roasted Peruvian corn, queso fresco, red peppers, cilantro, and avocado with lime-cilantro dressing.
Chicken Saltado$14.00
Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.
Aguadito de Pollo$13.00
Homemade chicken cilantro soup with rice and carrots make from scratch
Beef Lomo Saltado$17.00
Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.
Garlic shrimp$23.00
Mixto Ceviche$20.00
Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops marinated in citrus juices.
Location

Lake Forest CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

