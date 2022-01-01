Go
Reo Bar & Grill imageView gallery

Reo Bar & Grill - 4716 West Loop 281

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4716 West Loop 281

Longview, TX 75604

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4716 West Loop 281, Longview TX 75604

Directions

Gallery

Reo Bar & Grill image
Reo Bar & Grill image
Reo Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Levee - 111 Joplin Drive
orange starNo Reviews
111 Joplin Drive Longview, TX 75601
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Longview
orange starNo Reviews
103 W loop 281 suite 430 Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Yukon Coffee - Nealy Way
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Nealy Way Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX046 - Longview TX
orange star4.2 • 51
4401 gilmer rd, Longview, TX 75604
View restaurantnext
Memi D's Drive Thru - Kilgore - 1210 Stone St
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Stone St Kilgore, TX 75662
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Longview

Texas Best Smokehouse - Longview
orange star4.2 • 751
3302 S Eastman Rd Longview, TX 75602
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - Waxahachie, TX
orange star4.0 • 553
1102 Ferris Ave Waxahachie, TX 75615
View restaurantnext
Jocelyn's Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 323
1009 Wal Street Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Little Mexico Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 241
2517 Judson Rd Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX046 - Longview TX
orange star4.2 • 51
4401 gilmer rd, Longview, TX 75604
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Longview

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Reo Bar & Grill - 4716 West Loop 281

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston