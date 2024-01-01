Repose - 625 Water Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
625 Water Street, Kerrville TX 78028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville - 215 Junction Hwy
No Reviews
215 Junction Hwy Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurant
China Town - Kerrville - 735 Hill Country Drive
No Reviews
735 Hill Country Drive Kerrville, TX 78028
View restaurant