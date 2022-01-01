Go
Rep's Place

Order online with Rep's Place for pick up or delivery and be sure to sign up for our loyality program to earn free rewards towards future purchases..

HAMBURGERS

3200 Kirchoff Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (400 reviews)

Popular Items

Mustang$12.49
Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a brioche bun with seasoned fries.
BYO Pizza
You pick it, we make it. GO! Pick from any of our 18 topping options.
El Jefe$12.99
Cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, ranch and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a brioche bun with seasoned fries.
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with garlic bread.
Pretzel Bites$8.49
Warm, buttery salted pretzels. Served with a side of beer cheese sauce.
Cheesy Shroom$14.49
Beer cheese smothered mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a pretzel bun with seasoned fries.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
Chicky Nicky$12.49
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, with maple drizzled bacon and Chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with fries
12 Boneless Wings$13.49
Fresh, meaty and juicy wings, fried to a crispy golden brown and sauced they way you want them. Served with celery and dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Bites$6.99
Gluten Free
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3200 Kirchoff Road

Rolling Meadows IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
