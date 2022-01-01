Go
Republic Cantina

Finest Quality Tex-Mex, Deep in the Heart of Truxton.

43 N Street NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Coffee$3.50
16oz cold brew, prepped in house
Migas Taco$5.00
scrambled egg, grilled onion/pepper, avo, cheddar, cotija & tortilla chips on top , served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Fajitas: Pick 2$22.00
select 2 proteins. Serves 1; comes w/ onion & pepper, pico, guac & melty chihuahua cheese, w/ housemade flour tortillas on the side
Carne Guisada Taco$5.00
braised beef in chili gravy w/ scrambled egg, cheddar, scallions & tortilla crisps. Served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Bean & Egg Taco$4.00
refried beans w/ cheddar, onion & scrambled egg, served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Chorizo & Egg Taco$5.00
w/ salsa verde, potato, cotija & scrambled egg, served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Potato & Egg Taco$4.00
w/ cheddar & scrambled egg, served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Brisket & Egg Taco$5.00
w/ fried onion, potato, avo salsa & scrambled egg, served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Chips & Salsa$2.00
our house salsa roja, served with chips
Bacon & Egg Taco$4.00
w/ cheddar, onion & scrambled egg, served on housemade flour tortilla. Served w/ a side of salsa roja
Location

43 N Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
