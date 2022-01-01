Go
Republic Chophouse

Located in downtown Green Bay, Republic Chophouse is an urban steakhouse modern in approach and classic in spirit. Offering a contemporary, chef-inspired menu featuring modern classic dishes with an elevated twist. You will know you are in for something special the moment you walk through our door. The sophisticated decor, uniquely accented with copper, creates an exceptional atmosphere for a fine dining experience, night out or simply a late night bite.
Come in to experience the city’s best food, service, and atmosphere.

218 North Adams Street

Popular Items

RED VELVET$12.00
4 layers of red velvet cake, vanilla butter cream frosting and dark chocolate drizzle
CARROT CAKE$12.00
4 layers of carrot cake made with carrots, coconut, and pineapple, vanilla-cream cheese frosting
ADOBO CHICKEN$22.00
Adobo spiced marinated half chicken over rice with spicy pickled vegetables
CREME BRULEE$6.00
Baked vanilla bean custard with a burnt sugar crust
BAKED POTATO$9.00
Your choice - add cheddar, bacon, sour cream and/or green onion
GARLIC MASH$9.00
Baby reds whipped with garlic, cream, and sour cream
CALAMARI$17.00
Lightly breaded and fried crispy with a trio
of sauces; garlic aioli, red pepper sweet and sour, and horseradish sour cream
TRUFFLE FRIES$12.00
Thick cut steak fries with shaved Parmesan and white truffle oil
GARLIC TENDERLOIN$55.00
8 oz. tenderloin grilled as you like; topped with roasted garlic compound butter and herb gremolata
TOMATO BISQUE$6.00
Fresh tomato, basil and Parmesan in heavy cream, accented with balsamic reduction
See full menu

Location

218 North Adams Street

GREEN BAY WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
