Republica Cigar and Lounge
“I never smoke to excess – that is, I smoke in moderation, only one cigar at a time.”
801 N Federal Hwy Suite 101
Location
801 N Federal Hwy Suite 101
Hallandale Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
PPole Pizza
PPole Pizza For the People on the go. Create what you crave with our variety of fresh doughs, sauces, cheeses and toppings.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
ArtSquare at Hallandale is conveniently located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
WoodOne Ramen
Come in and enjoy!
Crudos Hallandale
Come in and enjoy!