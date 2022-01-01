Go
Reserva Coffee Roasters

537 Reviews

3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130

McAllen, TX 78501

Popular Items

Latte (ICED)
Single/double espresso and milk.
16 oz./ 20 oz.
Americano (HOT)
Double/triple/quad espresso on water.
12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Caramel Latte (ICED)
Rich caramel sauce, paired with espresso, and milk. Served over ice.
16 oz./20 oz.
Dulce de Leche Latte (ICED)
Creamier version of caramel. Paired with espresso and milk.
16 oz./20 oz.
Wildflower Honey Latte (ICED)
Espresso and milk sweetened with honey and a touch of lemon.
16 oz./20 oz.
Latte (HOT)
Single/double/triple espresso, steamed milk and micro foam.
12 oz,/ 16 oz. /20 oz.
French Vanilla Latte (ICED)
French vanilla, espresso, and milk.
16 oz./20 oz.
White Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
White chocolate, single/double espresso, and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte (ICED)
Sugar free vanilla sweetened with sucralose, espresso, and milk.
16 oz./20 oz.
Vegetarian Avocado Toast$7.00
Sliced avocado with house seasonings served on a multigrain bread.
Attributes and Amenities

check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen TX 78501

Directions

