326 W Jericho Turnpike
Location
326 W Jericho Turnpike
Huntington NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Matteo's of Huntington
Newly rennovated Matteo’s of Huntington offers the best possible dining experience. The restaurant boasts an all new interior and exterior, that pairs chic-styling with a warm and inviting feel. Matteo’s of Huntington keeps up the tradition of food excellence and impeccable service, while adding new items from northern & southern Italy.
Bango Bowls
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300
When you're in the mood for good times and great cuisine, Piccola Bussola is the place to be. Our restaurant is located in one of the area's most pleasant settings and is known for its delightful staff and superb cuisine. The menu at Piccola Bussola Ristorante features a wide array of great selections, made from only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, with something sure to please every member of your group. Piccola Bussola Ristorante is a family style restaurant and has established itself as one of the area's favorite culinary destinations, sure to offer you a pleasant and unique dining experience every time you visit. Please stop in soon!
No matter what the occasion calls for or your appetite demands, the friendly staff at Piccola Bussola Ristorante promises to make your next dining experience truly unforgettable.
Mamajuana Cafe of Huntington NY
Mamajuana Café of Huntington brings architecture from the colonial city of the Dominican Republic.
Our mouth-watering and brilliantly innovative Latino cuisine, combines time-honored traditional recipes with delicious new twists. Our chef creates all sauces from scratch and from Dominican Republic to Colombia, our dishes exemplify the authentic flavors of the Caribbean Hispanic and South American culinary tradition.
Try one of our delicious LATINO INFUSED SUSHI ROLLS and we are particularly renowned for our sumptuous famous SUNDAY PURA VIDA BRUNCH PARTY. A highly creative, cocktail menu and a superb wine list and personalized prideful service, cap off the whole experience.