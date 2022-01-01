Go
Residents Cafe & Bar

Residents is a casual chic cafe & bar with an outdoor patio serving brunch, dinner and well crafted cocktails.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1306 18th St NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesecake$13.00
passion fruit coulis, panko crust
ras el hanout
Mini Gyros$13.00
Grilled Mini Pita | Lamb | Tzatziki | Boston Bib Lettuce | Tomato Escabeche
The Burger$19.00
kobe patty | whole grain mustard | shallot ketchup | bourbon onion jam
white cheddar | pickles | lettuce | pretzel bun | sweet fries
Carbonara$16.00
cavatelli pasta | bacon | garlic | egg yolk | chives
Cornish Hen$26.00
country fried cornish hen | harrisa honey glaze | baby gems | house gorgonzola ranch
Turkish Eggs$15.00
Grilled Pita | Farm Eggs | Garlic Labneh | House Pickles | Feta Cheese | Garden Herbs
Fish Burger$18.00
Alaskan Wild Caught Halibut Patty | Red Remoulade | Fennel Slaw | Sun-Dried Tomatoes | Brioche Bun | Greens Salad
Smashed Avocado Toast$13.00
Grilled levain | Tomato Escabeche | Charred Corn | Feta Crumble | Aleppo Pepper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1306 18th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

